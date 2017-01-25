Night Shift Duty Manager - Power Gen. - Wakefield - £35k**

Company Spencer Ogden Location Wakefield,West Yorkshire,England Salary £35 to £35000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Management Jobs Job ID 523395 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: A rapidly expanding & growing company are urgently looking for a Night Shift Duty Manager at the Wakefield Depo. They are a specialist organisation in the Power Generation Industry, looking for professionals experienced working with Diesel / Gas Generator Sets from an Engineering background. If you are an ambitious Team Leader with goals to move into senior management this is an excellent platform.



Required:



-Previously working within the Power / Energy / Construction Hire Sector

-Technical / Engineering Qualifications (Electrically & Mechanically)

-Generator Hire / Construction Equipment Hire

-Experience Working at Management-level

-Admin / Hire Desk enquiries, Knowledge of Insphire would be advantageous

-Experience in Night Shift Work



For more information about this role please contact our London office