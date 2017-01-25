Night Shift Duty Manager - Power Gen. - Wakefield - £35k**

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Wakefield,West Yorkshire,England
Salary
£35 to £35000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
523395
Posted on
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 8:32am
About the Role:A rapidly expanding & growing company are urgently looking for a Night Shift Duty Manager at the Wakefield Depo. They are a specialist organisation in the Power Generation Industry, looking for professionals experienced working with Diesel / Gas Generator Sets from an Engineering background. If you are an ambitious Team Leader with goals to move into senior management this is an excellent platform.
Required:
-Previously working within the Power / Energy / Construction Hire Sector
-Technical / Engineering Qualifications (Electrically & Mechanically)
-Generator Hire / Construction Equipment Hire
-Experience Working at Management-level
-Admin / Hire Desk enquiries, Knowledge of Insphire would be advantageous
-Experience in Night Shift Work
