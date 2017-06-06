Nightshift Multi Skilled Engineer

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England
Salary
£10 to £100 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
581619
Posted on
Monday, June 5, 2017 - 3:57pm
About the Role:
Good afternoon,
Aa leading Food Producer is urgently looking for a Multi-skilled engineer for help with machine breakdowns. The role will initially be for 3-6 months but could go on for much longer.
Key skills
- Electrically biased
- Machine breakdown experience
-Ability to work nightshifts
Bonus
- Experience with Siemens PLC AND Allan Bradley
- Experience with Food and Drink packaging/machines
If you are interested, please send your CV ASAP.
Thanks,
Gerry
