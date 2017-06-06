Nightshift Multi Skilled Engineer

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England
Salary 
£10 to £100 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
581619
Posted on 
Monday, June 5, 2017 - 3:57pm
About the Role:

Good afternoon,

Aa leading Food Producer is urgently looking for a Multi-skilled engineer for help with machine breakdowns. The role will initially be for 3-6 months but could go on for much longer.

Key skills
- Electrically biased
- Machine breakdown experience
-Ability to work nightshifts

Bonus
- Experience with Siemens PLC AND Allan Bradley
- Experience with Food and Drink packaging/machines

If you are interested, please send your CV ASAP.

Thanks,

Gerry