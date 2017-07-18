Non Accredited Coder

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Essex,England
Salary
£12 to £12 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
605798
Posted on
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 4:29am
About the Role:
Good Afternoon,
My client are looking for a Coder to join their team on a 6 month contract initially starting ASAP. THE CLIENT WILL CONSIDER NON ACC ACCREDITED APPLICATIONS.
You will be working on a vast range of projects including new greenfield projects alongside outstanding missions.
Skills:
· 2 years minimum ACC experience
Details:
· Rate: Competitive
· Location: Essex Area
· Length: 6 months initial
· Start Date: ASAP
If you are interested please send your CV ASAP.
Thanks,
Gerry
