Non Accredited Coder

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Essex,England
Salary 
£12 to £12 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
605798
Posted on 
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 4:29am
About the Role:

Good Afternoon,

My client are looking for a Coder to join their team on a 6 month contract initially starting ASAP. THE CLIENT WILL CONSIDER NON ACC ACCREDITED APPLICATIONS.

You will be working on a vast range of projects including new greenfield projects alongside outstanding missions.

Skills:

· 2 years minimum ACC experience

Details:

· Rate: Competitive

· Location: Essex Area

· Length: 6 months initial

· Start Date: ASAP

If you are interested please send your CV ASAP.

Thanks,

Gerry