North America - Regional Sales Director - B

Company Spencer Ogden Location Houston Job Type Permanent Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

About the Role:

North America - Regional Sales Director

Gas Turbine Sales Regional Sales Director for North America is required by a leading Gas Turbine Manufacturer. You will be working as an individual contributor with the support of a proposal team to sell Gas Turbine equipment (20-140 mW), with the target market of Power Generation, including Utilities, Industrial Power Producers and EPC's. The ideal candidate will have a background of Sales/Business Development with specific experience of Gas Turbine Sales to the Power Generation market. Gas Turbine Sales within other industries will also be considered. A background as a Engineer is also highly desirable. Location - Open. Work from home but must be willing to travel to client site. Salary - $ Base (negotiable based on experience), plus success based commission scheme paid after sale. Territory - North America and possibly Mexico, Central America and South America if the successful candidate has strong networks in these areas. For more information about this role please contact our Houston office