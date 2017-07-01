About the Role:

The Role:

* Assessment, treatment and electronic documentation of occupational and non-occupational injury/illness

* Determining fitness to work

* Emergency response, treatment and hospital transfers in conjunction with the EMT/EMR's

* Entering WCB documentation for reported occupational injury/illness and surveillance templates

* Health promotion and illness prevention education

* Health surveillance testing including health assessments, audiometric testing and spirometry



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* RN registered with CARNA, must have current ACLS, ITLS-Advanced First Aid, Audiometric and Spirometry Technician certifications.

* 2-3 years of recent Emergency/Critical care nursing experience and Occupational Health nursing experience required.

* Must have excellent time management skills, sound communication ability and working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Excel.

* Knowledge in electronic charting beneficial.



