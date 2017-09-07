NX Design Engineer - South Coast, UK - 3 Months

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
United Kingdom
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
616067
Posted on
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 5:03am
About the Role:
NX Design Engineer - South Coast, UK - 3 Month Contract
My client is a market manufacturer in search of an experienced NX design engineer to assist on multiple projects for an urgent project.
Key Skills;
* 3D CAD - NX
* Mechanical Design Experience
Rate - Competitive
Start - Immediate
Location - South Coast, UK
Duration - 3 Months +
