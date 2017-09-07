NX Design Engineer - South Coast, UK - 3 Months

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
United Kingdom
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
616067
Posted on 
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 5:03am
Apply 
About the Role:

NX Design Engineer - South Coast, UK - 3 Month Contract

My client is a market manufacturer in search of an experienced NX design engineer to assist on multiple projects for an urgent project.

Key Skills;



* 3D CAD - NX
* Mechanical Design Experience

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - South Coast, UK

Duration - 3 Months +