Offshore HSE Advisor - Staff

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Job Type Permanent

About the Role: Our Client, an Operator with a key presence in the North Sea, are looking for a permanent OFFSHORE DECOMMISSIONING HSE ADVISOR on a STAFF basis.

Previous platform decommissioning experience is required, and all candidates must have their offshore tickets valid and up to date. Candidates MUST have a NEBOSH (or equivalent) certificate and have relevant RPS experience.



The suitable candidate is required ASAP, and would be working on a 2/3 rota.



Roles and responsibilities will include, but may not be limited to the following:

Provide advice regarding all aspects of HSE in connection with the operation of asset, including all decommissioning activities, maintenance, drilling, wells services and pipeline operations.

Working with the Company's Management, to promote understanding, enhance knowledge and ensure compliance with HSE considerations and requirements

Act as platform Radiation Protection Supervisor (RPS) focal point

Perform duties for permit coordination to support the Control of Work process

Interface with well operator and pipeline operator regarding drilling and well services activities, with particular focus on the Plug and Abandonment phase of Cessation of Production

Proactively ensure compliance with legislation, policies, guidance and best practice is established

Utilise and further develop the Company's HSE Management System in order to support business and operational HSE activities

Maintain HSE awareness and optimal performance during crucial decommissioning phases

Maintaining a positive safety culture with adherence to the asset's Safety Engagement Behaviours and Life-Saving Rules

Ensure Control of Work is executed as per procedures in conjunction with SSP's and CRO

Provide rigsite presence and guidance, advice and support in HSE management of operating the platform

Support the HSE Team Leader with communications and interface with the Health and Safety Executive and BEIS

Provide support in building a culture of personal accountability where safe behaviours are reinforced, and at-risk behaviours are challenged constructively

Support and implement agreed HSE improvement projects assigned to the position, as part of the annual HSE Improvement Plan

Manage HSE performance and information regarding vendors and external consultants supporting improvement projects for the asset

Interface with the Technical Safety TA regarding the Safety Case, ORA deviations and management of major accident hazards

Interface with Verification engineering regarding the Verification scheme, and interface with the ICP to support the understanding of Major Accident Hazards

Review where possible, prior to the Permit Meeting WCCs, to ensure all the appropriate mechanical/ process/ electrical hazards and controls have been identified for that task

Ensure that the appropriate level of risk assessment has been carried out for the task i.e. Level 1 or Level 2 RA.

Ensure that all documentation associated with the WCC-Permit is attached; including but not limited to: Isolation Control Certificates, marked up drawings or P&IDs, COSHH, Manual Handling Certificate and electrical safety documents(Electrical Permit to Work, Sanction for Test, Limitation of Access).

Be the installation/site focal point for the ISSOW system

- Offshore Platform Radiation Protection Supervisor (RPS) focal point.

- Offshore Environmental Focal Point including waste disposal.

- Offshore Water Management Focal Point.

- Offshore Working at Height Focal Point.

- Offshore Manual Handling Focal Point.

- Offshore COSHH Focal Point.

- Offshore Asbestos Focal Point.

Seek to identify and promote enhancements to HSE procedures and controls

Take part in accident and incident investigations, providing direct HSE support to incident team leaders and ensuring compliance with the incident investigation procedure

Assist in the training program for the ERT team.



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

*Formal HSE qualification - NEBOSH Cert (or equivalent) as a minimum.

*Experience of the listed responsibilities gained in the UK offshore oil & gas industry, some of which has been acquired at the same or a similar level.

*Familiarity with standards and codes applicable to HS&E.

*Training in ISSOW and administration rights.

*Radiation Protection Supervisor (RPS) experience.

*The ability to work unsupervised and to pro-actively anticipate and deliver HSE performance in support of the business

*Ability to identify and assure HSE compliance with systems and procedures, including permits and consents are effective

*Interpersonal and influencing skills required to develop close and effective relationships both internally and with the Regulator

*Strong verbal and written communication skills

*Ability to work within IT data systems, to manage reporting data in an auditable manner, and to be familiar and confident in the use of the systems and procedures

