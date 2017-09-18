Offshore Inspection Co-Ordinator

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to join our Integrity team based in Norwich reporting directly to the Inspection Team Leader. The successful candidate will ensure the coordination, planning and implementing of resources and equipment for the annual topside integrity inspection workscope as required for Pipelines, Structural and Pressure Systems inspection strategies.



This position will have functional management of the Technical Clerk team.



The role will involve administrative aspects of the Inspection body QMS.



This position is an onshore role working Monday to Friday.



Key Tasks:

? Planning - liaising with the planning & Integrity teams to ensure resources as required by inspection teams offshore are available

? Responsible to follow up an annual inspection plan from inspection due dates, identifying appropriate inspection techniques, as advised by the Inspection Team Leader/Senior Inspection Engineer/Principle Inspection Engineer

? Mobilisation of Third Party inspection teams and equipment from subcontractors

? Tracking hired equipment from vendors and management of hardware such as laptops, cameras, NDT equipment, etc

? Coordination - Oversee the preparation of workscopes for offshore teams in line with the current inspection plan, ensuring a hardcopy and electronic copy of workscopes are available in good time prior to a team visit to an installation. Keeping the electronic copy of workscopes current.

? Maintain regular communication with the relevant Vendors to ensure resources are available on the assets when required, both scheduled and ad hoc.

? Ensure the Technical Clerks update the asset registers daily.

? Ensure the Technical Clerks generate the inspection workbooks prior to inspection visits in line with inspection planning requirements.

? Ensure a daily report of activity is issued detailing outstanding scopes.

? Ensure a daily timesheet is issued detailing works details.

? Ensure that End of Trip reports are received from each of the Inspection Teams and filed accordingly.

? Responsibility to facilitate the co-ordination and recording of vendor competence and procedural compliance to ensure QMS compliance.

? In conjunction with the Inspection Team Leader & Senior Inspection Engineer provide occasional out of hours support to inspectors.

Additional ad-hoc technical projects may be required as needs & workload in the wider Team dictates.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? The jobholder would ideally have knowledge of the inspection process & the Oil & Gas

industry, together with sound planning and organisational skills

? The individual would ideally have a technical background and be familiar with I.T. and in

particular Excel, Maximo and database operation

? Good communication skills both verbal & written are essential

? Self- motivated with an ability to methodically work through a problem to completion

? Experience in general administrative tasks.

? Experience in Quality Systems and ideally in ISO 17020



About Fircroft:

