Offshore Mechanical Foreman - Power Plant Project - Malaysia

Company Spencer Ogden Location Malaysia Airline System Salary $24000 to $36000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 515304 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My client is currently seeking for an Offshore Mechanical Foreman to be based in a Power Plant project in Malaysia.



Responsibility:

- Reporting to Project Manager

- Involvement with hydraulics systems, cranes, anchor systems

- Perform visual inspection of mechanical assemblies

- Rework, repair and modify mechanical equipment

- Ensure that all equipment and tools are maintained appropriately



Requirement:

- A hardworking and enthusiastic individual with more than 5 years of progressive experience in mechanical foremanship.

- MUST have experience with hydraulic systems

- Preferably someone who has experience in offshore works



For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office



Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd

Agency License Number: 13C6321