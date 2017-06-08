Offshore Production Chemists

Company 
Orion Group
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Science Jobs (non Geo)
Job ID 
581887
Posted on 
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 2:42am
Apply 
About the Role:

Our client has a requirement for 2 x Offshore Production Chemists

Candidates must be immediately available and must be able to mobilise early next week & have all current offshore certificates

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914514



Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.