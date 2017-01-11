Offshore QAQC Engineer - Malaysia

Company Spencer Ogden Location Malaysia Airline System Salary $24000 to $48000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs Job ID 515303 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My client is currently seeking an Offshore QAQC Engineer for a Power Plant project in Malaysia.



Responsibility:

- Reporting to Project Manager

- Carry out inspection and checking for all quality related procedures in the site and ensures activity at the site are as per approved method statement and inspection test plan.

- Responsible for the quality and workmanship of every activity, thorough knowledge of all phases of engineering construction relating to Civil, Architectural and Structural discipline interfacing the multidisciplinary operations.



Requirement:

- Bachelor's Degree in Engineering preferred

- Prior experience in the Offshore Marine sector

- MUST have CONCRETE work experience



For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office



Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd

Agency License Number: 13C6321