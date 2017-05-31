Offshore Winch Operators

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary 
£0 to £17 Per hour
Job Type 
Temporary
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
576931
Posted on 
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 10:09am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Our Client, based in Turriff, are looking for 6 X OFFSHORE WINCH OPERATORS. This is short term, temporary contract. It is an urgent requirement, with a start date of ASAP and a duration of approximately 8 weeks.

ALL offshore certification MUST be valid and up to date. Day rate will be £135 GBP.

Preference obviously given to:
* Winch Operator experience
* Winch spooler/reel operations experience
* Rigging and lifting level 1
* Wire rope inspection
* Wire rope socketing

Only candidates who are immediately available will be considered.