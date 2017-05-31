Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £0 to £17 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 576931 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our Client, based in Turriff, are looking for 6 X OFFSHORE WINCH OPERATORS. This is short term, temporary contract. It is an urgent requirement, with a start date of ASAP and a duration of approximately 8 weeks.



ALL offshore certification MUST be valid and up to date. Day rate will be £135 GBP.



Preference obviously given to:

* Winch Operator experience

* Winch spooler/reel operations experience

* Rigging and lifting level 1

* Wire rope inspection

* Wire rope socketing



Only candidates who are immediately available will be considered.

