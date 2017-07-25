Oil Inspector

Fircroft
Thailand,Far East
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Administration Jobs
609160
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 3:47am
Apply Now

About the Role:

The Role:
1. To carry out field inspection according to the assigned instruction from Operations Managers / Branch Manager and / or Supervisors to meet company standard and procedure.
2. To prepare field reports.
3. To draft reports.
4. To maintain and control all inspection equipment and instruments to the required accuracy / safety condition.
5. To train trainee-inspectors on the site.
*Senior inspectors / chemist-inspectors will be assigned to witness analysis at clients' laboratories

