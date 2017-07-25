Oil Inspector

About the Role:
The Role:
1. To carry out field inspection according to the assigned instruction from Operations Managers / Branch Manager and / or Supervisors to meet company standard and procedure.
2. To prepare field reports.
3. To draft reports.
4. To maintain and control all inspection equipment and instruments to the required accuracy / safety condition.
5. To train trainee-inspectors on the site.
*Senior inspectors / chemist-inspectors will be assigned to witness analysis at clients' laboratories
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.