Olefin Process Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

1. Building knowledge base for Future Technologies related to Olefins manufacturing like OTC / OCT and Feedstock Flexibility through Advanced Catalytic Olefins technology and others.

2. Actively participate in CLIENT Olefins Expert Group and use it to enhance knowledge sharing.

3. Work with Olefins Expert Group and Affiliates to achieve best possible yield, Productivity, Reliability, Energy Efficiency.

4. Develop Best Practices and Manufacturing Standards that contains technical knowhow aiming to improve Olefins plant performance globally. The technical content of the best practices and Manufacturing Standards should be up-to-date.

5. Develop Olefins Plant performance KPIs and work with affiliates to track performance globally and develop improvement recommendations.

6. Work with Olefins Expert Group to develop strategic alliance with Licensors, vendors and OEMs for technological strength, handling complexity, Operational Excellence including revamps and bottlenecks.

7. Participate in benchmarking activities relevant to Olefins and set performance improvement recommendations. Also work as consultant to affiliates to check and qualify gap closing actions.

8. Support all networking activities emerging from the Olefins Expert Group.

9. Disseminate knowledge and expertise to affiliates personnel through training, troubleshooting and various networking activities.

10. Participate in complex RCAs, Maturity Assessment and Cold Eye Reviews relevant to Olefins in specific and process area in general.

11. Develop resolution plans for Olefin related Performance killers, chronic issues and MSRs.

12. Provide innovative solutions to chronic issues.

13. Participate in grass roots and debottlenecking project technology selection.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* BS degree in Chemical Engineering.

* Qualified in conducting Energy study and plant overall simulation.

* Possesses good presentation skills.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* 15 year experience in the area of Olefin Plant process and operational technical support.

* Have worked with more than one plant design and plant.

* Participated in plant wide TA planning, optimizing and execution.

* Participated in RCAs and HAZOP reviews and qualified / certified in both.

* Has conducted multiple energy studies.



