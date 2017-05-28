Operation Manager

Company Energy Jobline Category Management Jobs Job ID 574490 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: You will be head of the Operations department within ABB division Power Grid "Domestic Sales" in Västerås. Every day we are working together with Swedish customer within Utility, Industry, Infrastructure & Transportation. We are supporting our customer with product, system and service solutions to become the natural partner for each customer. ABB Power Grid Domestic Sales are located in 10 ABB sales offices around Sweden and the operation unit is in Västerås. Are you a team player, passionate about developing people, businesses and operations, then you are the right person for this role!



Tasks:

You will be head of the Operations department, working with product and packaging of product to Swedish customers.

Daily you will work with your team, customer and colleagues in Sweden or different ABB factories around the world.

You and your team are responsible for the full order portfolio, negotiations with customers, suppliers and subcontractors to make sure our customer commitments are delivered on time, on budget, and with excellent Health and Safety and quality.



Your team consists of Projects Managers and Order handling colleagues. Your primary task will be to coach, lead and develop this team and the process, but you will also be responsible for different orders or projects your self

In the role you will also be responsible as quality manager, LSO/LSA (Local Sustainability/ Local Safety Advisor) and customer satisfaction process in the domestic sales unit.



Requirements:

We see that you have extensive leadership experiences with staff responsibility.

Experience from with electrification and distribution industry, as well as from working with customers and suppliers are also important. You hold a technical university degree, or equivalent.

We believe that you have experience of substation business, commission work, either as an engineer in industrial or utility company.



You enjoy leading, motivating and developing people, and are used to build strong relationships with suppliers and customers. You are highly self-motivated and result oriented, and likes to challenge to make your team deliver excellent results.