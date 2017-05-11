Company Spencer Ogden Location Malaysia,Far East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Operations Jobs Job ID 561688 Apply Apply Now

About the Role:

PARENT COMPANY BACKGROUND/CULTURE

A leading flexible packaging supplier with 60 manufacturing sites in 11 countries around the world. Listed company in the States with revenues of USD4 billion.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Reporting to the Senior Vice PPresident ,- Manufacturing Operations Asia Pacific; the Operations Director will be taking charge of the healthcare food & consumer packaging plants in Dongguan Selangor and Suzhou with 500+approx. 300 people combined., together with a second facility which is underway. The successful candidate will be leading and managing manufacturing operations to support company's strategic objectives, align with company and regional strategies; with the following key responsibilities:



Developing strategies, departmental KPI, plans and initiatives, driving performance to achieve established targets and desired results.

Managing daily operations of manufacturing to ensure safety, product quality, efficiency and effectiveness of plant operations.

Responsible to develop operations teams' capabilities, ensuring there is a sufficient pool of capable, competent and committed resources in the areas of EHS (Environment, Health & Safety), Product DevelopmentProduction Control & Planning, QA/QC, QMS, ProductValue Stream Engineering (Product Design & Process Engineering), Plant & Equipment Maintenance.

Facilitating deployment of manufacturing technologies, tools, best practices and major transformation to ramp up the efficiency and quality.

Driving continuous improvement in manufacturing processes, automation, production yield and throughput, capacity and planning, quality performance, management and systemsERP, Cost-Take-Out projects.

Supporting sales & marketing teams in business development and new product launch with an aim to improve the production lead-time and the go-to-market speed.



PROFESSIONAL experience/QUALIFICATIONs

Skill and Expertise:

Minimum 10 years working experience in manufacturing (production or engineering); at least 5 years in management capacity; experiences in flexible packaging industry or peripherals (e.g. printing, film making etc.) is preferred.

Practical knowledge in 7 QC Tools, 5S, SPC, TPM, DOE, and experience in implementing SGA (Small Group Activities) and/or QCC (Quality Control Circle), MPS (Master Production Scheduling), Material Control, Production Planning and Control, and Shop Floor Control.

Hands-on experience with GMP and Clean Room operating requirements

Certification and practical knowledge in QMS, ISO 9001, FMEA, Process Capability Study, Lean Six Sigma, Plant EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) will be a plus.



Soft skill and requirement:

Change management, integration of different cultures.

Strong-minded, sharp, could take risk and responsibility to deal with tough people issues.

Familiar with matrix organization, could cooperate with commercial and corporate teams well and efficiently.

Strong communication and ability to engage with multiple stakeholders. Good command of English and Bahasa Malaysia



Toyota Production System (TPS) or other methodologies preferred. Knowledge in ISP 13485/11607/GMP will be added advantage given the highly stringent quality requirement. EDUCATION

Degree in Engineering (Chemical, Mechanical, Process Engineering) / Science (Polymer, Chemistry) / Manufacturing & Operations or related Technical disciplines. For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd Agency License Number: 13C6321