Operations Manager

About the Role: Seeking an experienced Operations Managers for a Power Plant based in Thailand.



Role Summary/Purpose:

Project Management/Planning/Coordinating activities typically in the context of a production or services project to fulfill a customer order or need according to financial/commercial parameters and ensuring customer satisfaction.



Essential Responsibilities:

Plant/Operations managers who have responsibility to operate and maintain the plant on behalf of the customer within the boundaries of the O&M contract or Long Term Service Agreement.

Involved in discussions with other functions and teams about improvement in processes, procedures and ways of working.



Requirements:

A Bachelor's Degree with minimum 5 years of Power Plant experience in an O&M role. The candidate is preferred to be fluent in Thai to be able to converse with customers.



