Operations Manager - Lean experience

About the Role:

A great opportunity for an Operations Manager has arisen with an Engineering company based in Gloucester. The company serve into Automotive, Aerospace and Oil & Gas; they are a well-respected company within the industry.

Responsible for overseeing the production of materials and manufacturing products, through monitoring existing processes, analysing their effectiveness and creating strategies to improve productivity and efficiency.

Description

* Develop and implement a cost-effective and appropriate operating environment; and where necessary introduce lean manufacturing principles.* Create a value-adding regime of key performance indicators for the site to drive high quality products delivered on time.* Define, implement & review appropriate operating procedures and principles across the business to maximise efficiency, product quality and on time delivery.* Maintain a culture of teamwork, resilience and high performance to maximise employee potential.* Develop a culture of continuous improvement and value adding where required.* Management of production facility and a team of direct and indirect employees.* Ensure the quality department provide an effective service to both customer requirements and internal support with the technical functions of the operational business unit.* Maintain an effective planning and logistic function to support the demands of the customers and the production value streams within the business unit.* Manage and mentor an effective lean and cost down function within the business unit that delivers a progressive and structured return in Quality, Cost and Delivery.

Skill set needed:

* Mechanical background.* Manufacturing/Engineering knowledge teamed with industry and operational knowledge.* P+L experience.* Leadership and people management experience.* Degree/HNC in Engineering desirable or qualified by experience.

Salary on offer is £50,000 - £55,000 + a great pension. If you are interested in this role, please email me with an up to date CV and I will get back to you as soon as possible.