Operations Manager (UK & Caspian Region)

About the Role:

Primary Function:

Lead and direct all qedi Operations in the UK (inc Europe) and Caspian (inc CIS).

Key member of the global qedi Leadership Team with particular emphasis on the "qedi way" operational delivery model.

Key Objectives:

Provide the required leadership in conjunction with the Group Operations Director to deliver full completions and commissioning managed service capability in the UK and Caspian ("Operational Excellence"). To work with the Group Operations Director to develop and agree on the templated qedi corporate delivery model. To work with the Group General Director and Caspian General Director to develop a UK (inc Europe) and Caspian (inc CIS) BD Plan and excute (which includes a further deepening of the collaboration relationship with Amec Foster Wheeler) to increase significantly the likelihood of growth in the UK (inc Europe) and Caspian (inc CIS) businesses. To work with the Managing Director and Group General Director to coordinate and share the UK and Caspian Business Development Plan in order to participate in a coordinated global BD plan. To identify and mitigate risks that have been classed as Operational within the UK and Caspian region.

Responsibilities:

Working with the Group Operations Director and other Regional Operations Directors to create and finalise a 'qedi way' for delivering all aspects of a completions, commissioning and start-up assist service. Including the development of robust associated project controls and reporting processes and systems. Working with the Managing Director and the Group General Director to plan and direct the organisation's activities to achieve stated/agreed targets and standards for financial and business performance, quality, culture and legislative compliance.

. Maintain and develop organisational culture, values and reputation in its markets and with all staff, customers, suppliers, partners and regulatory/official bodies. With the Managing Director, the Group General Director and the BD Managers to conduct sales presentations and seek contracts with target market in the UK (inc Europe) and Caspian (inc CIS) and support other regions as required. Collaborate with Amec Foster Wheeler in the UK (inc Europe) and Caspian (inc CIS) to offer an expanded/enhanced services portfolio. Execute the responsibilities of Company Director according to lawful and ethical standards, as referenced in UK (inc Europe) and Caspian (inc CIS) specific legislation. Provide Operational input to the Managing Director for presentation at the Board (Executive) meetings. Attend the qedi leadership team forums and assist the Managing Director to set and drive the annual qedi business strategy document.

Ensure all qedi internal functions run efficiently and to the required output for the efficient Operational Delivery in the UK and Caspian (namely:- HR, BD, Commercial, Operations (including HSSE, Project Management, Consultancy, Technical Resourcing, Technology Support, Software Development and Finance). In conjunction with the Managing Director pro-actively seek and acquire opportunities to drive sustainable growth of qedi primarily in the UK (inc Europe) and Caspian (inc CIS) (but also globally) via organic growth for both leveraging existing and developing new clients and contracts. To supplement the above by seeking and setting up opportunities for key strategic partnerships to expand our services quicker to market and for potential acquisition of companies to accelerate synergy growth in the relevant market.

Required Experience:

Extensive completions and commissioning operations delivery experience with proven leadership experience in a related role within the Oil & Gas Industry.

Relevant Business Support / Management experience in providing similar services to external clients.

