Operations Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to work as part of a multi skilled team at our Bacton Terminal. You must be able to plan and organise your work, be a good communicator, self motivated and be an active team player. Previous experience working as an Operator within the Industry would be an advantage.



This role operates on a regular shift pattern of one week on and one week off, 12hour days/nights.



Key responsibilities include

? Plan and carry out preventive maintenance tasks to required standards and procedures, minimising impact on production

? To raise relevant permits within the agreed time period

? Plan and carry out corrective maintenance tasks and complete breakdown handover report for both on coming shifts and the maintenance team leader

? Complete scheduled trade maintenance activities as per the maintenance management system, ensuring that safety critical items are prioritised.

? Work with team members to provide safe conditions for day to day operations, maintenance, environmental and security activities at the terminal





Essential Skills / Qualifications:

We are looking for an individual who has completed a time served trade apprenticeship.

? Knowledge of the Oil & Gas or Petrochemical Industry

? Strong technical background qualified to a minimum of HNC or equivalent



About Fircroft:

