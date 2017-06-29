Company Bryant Group Location London,Greater London,England Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 595783 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: The Operations Technician will work as a member of a shift team (at times alone), & will be responsible for the safe, efficient operation, maintenance & improvement of the plant in line with business and statutory needs. Minimum Requirements: Time served apprenticeship (Level 3) in an engineering or process discipline. Contributing to continuous process/production/operational environments. First line maintenance. Following procedures, systems & processes. Working to targets. Working a shift pattern. Supporting planning & outage management. Safe System of Work processes & procedures including permit to work, incident control, risk assessments and method statements. Microsoft Office: word, excel & email.