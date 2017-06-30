About the Role:
The Role:
The Operations Technician will work as a member of a shift team (at times alone), & will be responsible for the safe, efficient operation, maintenance & improvement of the CHiP in line with business and statutory needs.
Minimum Requirements:
* Time served apprenticeship (Level 3) in an engineering or process discipline.
* Contributing to continuous process/production/operational environments.
* First line maintenance.
* Following procedures, systems & processes.
* Working to targets.
* Working a shift pattern.
* Supporting planning & outage management.
* Safe System of Work processes & procedures
including permit to work, incident control, risk assessments and method
statements.
* Microsoft Office: word, excel & email.
The Company:
Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider. Offering exciting and challenging positions with a strong focus on teamwork. Our client believes that people are a key asset to the business and provide excellent training and support to workers.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.