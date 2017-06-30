About the Role:

The Role:

The Operations Technician will work as a member of a shift team (at times alone), & will be responsible for the safe, efficient operation, maintenance & improvement of the CHiP in line with business and statutory needs.



Minimum Requirements:

* Time served apprenticeship (Level 3) in an engineering or process discipline.

* Contributing to continuous process/production/operational environments.

* First line maintenance.

* Following procedures, systems & processes.

* Working to targets.

* Working a shift pattern.

* Supporting planning & outage management.

* Safe System of Work processes & procedures

including permit to work, incident control, risk assessments and method

statements.

* Microsoft Office: word, excel & email.



The Company:

Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider. Offering exciting and challenging positions with a strong focus on teamwork. Our client believes that people are a key asset to the business and provide excellent training and support to workers.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.