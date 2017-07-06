Operations Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to work as part of a multi skilled team at Wytch Farm Oil Field near Corfe Castle, Wareham, Dorset. This is a critical role where you will be responsible for the safe and efficient operation in an environmentally sensitive area at our production facility in Dorset.



You must be able to plan and organise your work, be a good communicator, self-motivated and be an active team player. This role operates on a regular shift pattern of 3 days, 4 nights, 3 off, then 4 days, 3 nights and 11 off, 12 hour shifts. The individual must also be flexible and willing to provide occasional holiday cover across the team.



Key responsibilities include

? Working closely with other team members to provide safe conditions for day to day operations, maintenance, environmental and security activities at the site. This includes isolating and making safe process plant equipment

? The monitoring and operation of process plant equipment associated with an onshore oil field in line with company procedures and legislation requirements

? The optimisation, integrity and maintenance of process equipment

? Completing scheduled maintenance activities as per the maintenance management system, ensuring that safety critical items are prioritised and that any impact on production is kept to a minimum

? Compliance with Company procedures and Control of Work System (P2W).

? Troubleshoot production performance of process equipment and components for optimum performance and operating efficiency

? Health, Safety, Security, & Environmental oversight to ensure a safe and environmentally sound operation

? Perform required duties of the Incident Management Plan as instructed by the Operations Site Controller

? Conducting audits and safety inputs in line with personal safety commitments



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Experience / Qualifications desirable

? Hold an accredited apprenticeship or an HNC equivalent in process plant operations or engineering

? At least 3 years' experience as production technician or equivalent



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.