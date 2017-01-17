Operator Training Coordinator

About the Role:

* Ensure the correct execution of EPC Contractors in regard to Classroom, and On The Job training for Operators & Maintenance personnel

Liaise with Owner in regard of the organization of the various Training sessions, and modules, and interface with EPC Contractor' Operator Trainers for the correct execution of each Training session, and module

Review the Operators Training Manuals prepared by EPC Contractor, and ensure that Training material is available for each Training session and module

Assist Owner in regard to the attendance of Trainees as required, and facilitate the logistic and organizational aspects of the Classroom sessions in cooperation with EPC Contractor

Assist Owner on learning curves, and ensure / review that the initial and final technical assessment for each Owner Operator is duly prepared by EPC Contractor

Review EPC Contractors Training Plan and Program, and monitor EPC Contractor' compliance with the plans

In cooperation with PMC Area Commissioning Coordinators, and EPC Contractors Commissioning Managers, facilitate the involvement of Owner Operators during the Commissioning phase as part of OJT Training

Liaise with Owner and PMC Commissioning Manager on targets, and objectives to be reached

Skills / Qualifications

* Bachelor Degree or Diploma on Mechanical Engineering or Process technology* 10 years' experience on Operators Training of large Oil & GAS Downstream Projects - Grass Root Refinery* Extensive experiences on Commissioning and Operation of large Refinery* Specific experience and knowledge of Operation of Delay Coker and Hydrocracker is a plus* Excellent inter-personal skills, coordination capabilities, and proactive team player in combination with a strong self-supporting independent character* Contractual and Commercial awareness, good communication, and excellent English command skills