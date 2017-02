Operator (Waste Water Treatment Operations)

About the Role:

OPERATOR - WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - SINGAPOREMy client is currently seeking for an OPERATOR (WASTE WATER TREATMENT) to provide technical support and services to our broad customers' base. You will be tasked to monitor and operate the waste water treatment plant equipments according to provided work procedures. Specific responsibilities for the position include but not limited to:Responsibilities:* Operate and maintain water treatment system* Perform first line troubleshooting* Perform instruments calibration and analyzer routine maintenance.* Collect and review operating data of the water treatment plant* Directly report to Site Lead for day-today operation* Work in day / night 12-hours shift if neededQualifications:* ITE/Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering* 1-3 years' experience in operating utilities system* Must be able to communicate in English for both written & verbal LicenceAdded Advantages:* Experienced on SCADA/HMI* Water treatment operation* Proficient with Microsoft applicationInterested applicants, please send your CV in word document to pauline.nadua@spencer-ogden.com . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Number: 13C6321 | Registration Number: R1658536For more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321