Oracle WebCenter Content Developer

Fircroft
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
581896
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 6:50am
The Role:
Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree

At least 2 years of hands on experience in application development with Java technologies ?
At least 3 years of hands on experience with WCC ?
At least 3 year experience in performing detailed testing and debugging over Oracle SOA Suite ?
At least 3 year experience in implementing the processes to integrate with other systems ?
At least 3 year experience in working in a team environment ?
At least 3 year experience in performing any potential optimization and updates the processes accordingly ?
Willingness to work regular full-time

