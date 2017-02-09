About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for an Overhead Lines Senior Estimator. The role will be to provide estimating services to support the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business, and assist in meeting the strategic goals of the Transmission and Distribution Services business, including appropriate levels of Governance and Assurance. This role will be a staff position based in Darlington or Leicester with site visits.

Purpose

To provide Estimating services to support the T&D Business assist in meeting the strategic goals of the Transmission and Distribution Services business, including appropriate levels of Governance and Assurance.

Specifically this position will support the Power Distribution opportunities within T&D Services, the predominant estimating activities relating to Overhead Power Line and other areas of the T & D business.

Key Aims and Objectives

* Review and asses tenders ensuring all tender documents are received and are correct.

* Attend pre-tender site meetings

* Prepare subcontract and supplier enquiries and provide recommendations based on tender returns.

* Prepare competitive and compelling tender prices for opportunities, including all necessary takes-offs and pricing.

* Preparation of internal approval paperwork including cash flows, risk registers and tender summary sheets.

* Preparation of pricing clarifications

* Compile offer letter, tender schedules, programme and other items required within enquiry for submission to client.

* Attend internal tender price review meetings and track all changes.

* Post tender client meetings together with questions and answers.

* Capture and implement all appropriate lessons/actuals from current/previous projects

* Support the T&D Services Project Controls team in cost loading MAPS and Scheduling packages, including future developments such as MDAX and Convero.

* Establish effective customer relationship with key T&D Clients.

* HND in a construction related subject or engineering is desirable* A good working knowledge of estimating practices Construction experience within a contractor environment is essential* Time & Distance Planning* Proficient IT Skills, with a strong working knowledge of Excel and Word as a minimum* Possess a full UK Driving License* Comprehensive working knowledge of the NEC suite of contracts* A comprehensive knowledge and proven track record in pipeline estimating is essential several years' experience necessary* Effective communication skills including the ability to give presentations/reports to all levels including external stakeholders* Be prepared to travel and work away from the base office for short periods

