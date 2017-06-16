Overhead Lines Site Engineer - UKPN ED1SON Alliance

About the Role:

* Day to day Health and Safety matters of staff and sub-contractors working under your control on projects.* Adequate reporting of Safety incidents and "near misses" both internally and externally as required by the client.* Planning, day to day co-ordination and management of Foremen and Linesmen.* Planning, day to day co-ordination and management of Sub-contractors.* The professional development of any subordinate staff assigned to you.* Control costs and awareness of the financial status of the part of the project for which you are responsible.* Assist with the production of all Method Statements, Work Instructions and Risk Assessments as required by Safety Regulations and / or client for the part of the project for which you are responsible.* Provide the Project Manager with all information required to produce Contract Status Reports (or other reports required by client).* To provide well-documented and timely information to support the Project Manager in project change control.* Plan and co-ordinate required resources (plant, materials and labour) to carry out required projects.* To determine material requirements and liaise with Procurement in a timely manner to ensure all materials are available to complete the project requirements.* Support the Site Construction Manager in technical and resource input for developing target costs where required.* In accordance with our certification to the standards OHSAS 18001:1999, ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001:2004 each employee will comply with and contribute to the effective implementation of the current:-* Health and Safety Policy* Quality Policy* Environmental Policy

* Recognised Engineering Qualification such as Civil Engineering or Electrical Engineering. Possess a recognised Safety Qualification (such as IOSH or NEBOSH)* Experience in site supervision of Overhead Line contracts, in particular on steel tower construction at the higher voltages (circa 132kV and above)* Previous experience in the management of Sub-contractors and the recording of measurement details to enable financial settlement* Experience in the supervision of all technical aspects of line construction in a site environment* Experience of various types of foundation construction utilised in Transmission projects and should be conversant with setting out instruments and technique

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. With pro-forma 2014 annualised scope revenues of £5.5 billion and over 40,000 people in more than 55 countries, the company operates across the whole of the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets. Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.