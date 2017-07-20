Overhead Lines Trainer

About the Role:

Key Requirements

* To develop required competency levels in consultation within the Transmission &Distribution Business.* To develop external training opportunities for the T&D Training School* To ensure the provision of professional advice and guidance is inline with Health and Safety practices across the T&D and wider AFW Business.* To assess learner performance against company and national standards.



Responsibilities

* To develop and deliver effective training programmes to meet training needs and to develop the required levels of competency, including Trainees for T&D Services* Accountable for Delivery of the T&D Services Training Programmes* Ensuring that Amec Foster Wheeler's ethical standards are applied and adhered too, thereby safeguarding Amec Foster Wheeler's reputation also ensuring that Amec Foster Wheeler's guiding principles, procedures and policies are complied with at all times* Supporting the delivery of the business SRP or any approved amendment thereto* Delivery - Effective delivery of T&D Services Training Programmes. Including, but not limited to the following:* To create and implement a learning environment* Develop activities to enable individuals to acquire skills and knowledge* Supervise individuals undergoing training* Develop and deliver course material in line with current Apprenticeship requirements* Deliver agreed learning programmes* Monitor, control, assess, evaluate and verify competencies and learner performance against recognised standards* Carryout Health and Safety Risk Assessments and Quality Audits on all activities* Regularly review to ensure that programmes, documentation, quality systems and records meet required standards* Develop and deliver effective training programmes to meet training needs and to develop required competency levels in consultation with the business* Work across the business to ensure the required systems, processes, standards and procedures are aligned with the required frameworks and accreditations in the areas of training, equipment use and assist with audits as required* In consultation with colleagues across the business, identify technical training needs to meet business requirements* Work with existing and new clients to develop opportunities for external training and design and deliver an effective training programmes* To work within established Company policies and procedures. Promote company values and standards and exhibit appropriate behaviour in accordance with Company ethos* To demonstrate safety, integrity & commitment at all times* Maintain excellent levels of communication throughout the team and the wider business* To undertake any other duties as and when necessary to meet the varying demands of the business and satisfy customer needs* Key Interfaces are Learning and Development Manager, Operations Managers, Project / Contract Managers, Customers, EUSR, Energy Alliance* Accountable: In accordance with our certification to the standards OHSAS 18001, ISO9001:2000 and ISO 14001 each employee will comply with and contribute to the effective implementation of the current Health and Safety policy, Quality Policy, Environmental Policy Accept ownership of work to be done (i.e. being required to undertake specific actions within an agreed job boundary, the execution of a delegated task, activity or process)

Skills/Qualifications

* An experienced Overhead Transmission Linesworker with minimum LE1 status* A self-motivated Individual who is well organised and has excellent communication and people skills* Coach assessor qualification - A1 or TAQA preferred but not essential as training will be given to successful applicant* Excellent communication skills* Experience and comfortable using MS Office suite of programmes* Ability to interpret complex information and explain it in simple terms* Ability to manage groups of people* Previous experience of working as an OHL Trainer or Charge Hand would be advantageous

