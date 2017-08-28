Company Ably Resources Location Malaysia,Far East Salary £60000 to £60000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Technician Jobs Job ID 615297 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: ABLY RESOURCES are seeking PANELMEN to be based in JOHOR, MALAYSIA.



This is a permanent opportunity to become a member of staff with one of Malaysia's leading energy organisations.



The scope of work associated with this role includes;



*Having the specific knowledge and skills required to operate the relevant facilities

*Perform troubleshooting on equipment, process problems and restore operation conditions to normal. Also, respond to the operational upset and plant emergencies and make necessary process adjustment and shutdown action (If required) for any operating unit affected

*Perform plant and equipment commissioning, start-up, shutdown and turnaround activities, and maintain normal operation conditions from panel and fields for the unit

*Scrutinize laboratory analytical results and initiates corrective actions if required to ensure smooth operation of all utilities operating unit

Interested candidates should hold the following skills/experiences/qualifications;



*Experience in either Atmospheric Residue Desulfurization (ARDS), Steam Cracker Complex (SCC) or Residue Fluid Catalytic Cracking Process Units is essential

*Diploma / Advanced Diploma in the related filed from other institutes which are recognized by JPA/MQA or Minimum SPM / MCE / SPVM and possesses valid relevant certificates or competencies where applicable or Industrial engineering with 6 months conversion programme

*Minimum eight (8) years of relevant working experience in the applied area/field with at least three (3) years' experience as a panel operator and able to demonstrate knowledge and skill in non-core tasks (mechanical, electrical, and instrument)

*Possession of ICE or Steam Driver certification Grade 1 or 2 will be an added advantage

Candidates should send an up-to-date CV

