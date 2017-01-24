Paralegal - Renewable / Oil & Gas / Heavy Industries / Power /

Company Spencer Ogden Location Singapore Salary $3500 to $5000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 523306 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client is a leading Renewable energy EPC player. With their rising global presence, they are looking for a Paralegal with cross regional experience for their APAC operations, to be based in Singapore.



Our client is looking for an experienced Paralegal to streamline regional contracts negotiations, changes and reviews (with regional market experience.) We are looking for people with Construction or EPC contracts exposure.



This exciting opportunity provides strong global opportunity for the Paralegal to work with different regional legal representatives. Speaking in fluent English is required as most legal reviews will be across the APAC market.



Have you done the following?



Key responsibilities:

*Reviewing of legal documents

*Providing opinion on visibility of legal clauses

*Vetting and structuring of legal contract

*Drafting of legal contract

*Maintaining of consistency across legal contract

*Cross regional legal knowledge



If so, do get in touch!



Knowledge of constuction and EPC contracts is essential



This is an opportunity for a Paralegal to grow their career with a renewable energy EPC with big plans for Asia. If you have some experience in Singapore and your duties cover lookingt at contrcts reviews in one or more other countries outside Singapore - and are looking to step up into a regional role, fast tracked career progression and a welcoming family, fast paced enviroment,then this is the company for you.



Salary on offer up to SGD 5000 per month excluding bonus + excellent and benefits provided



To apply or to know more about this exciting opportunity please apply to this advert with an updated CV in word format detailing experience in the above areas, and we will be in touch!



For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office



Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd

Agency License Number: 13C6321