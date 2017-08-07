Parking Attendants / Labourers

Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
£0 to £9 Per hour
Temporary
Trade Jobs
613246
Monday, August 7, 2017 - 9:01am
About the Role:

Our Client is currently looking for 23 individuals to assist and support with labouring and parking attendant duties at the Offshore Europe Exhibition at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC). Details are as follows:

PARKING ATTENDANTS
13 Parking Attendant required from the 4th September - 8th September 2017 (inclusive)
Hours: 7am - 7pm
£9.00 per hour
Must be reliable and a proven strong communicator

LABOURERS
10 Labourers required for Friday 8th September 2017
Hours: 2pm - 10pm
Required for dismantling stands, loading the equipment back into transport / warehouse
£9.00 per hour
Must be physically fit and a proven strong communicator

A great opportunity to earn some extra cash for the October holidays.