Parking Attendants / Labourers

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £0 to £9 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Trade Jobs Job ID 613246 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our Client is currently looking for 23 individuals to assist and support with labouring and parking attendant duties at the Offshore Europe Exhibition at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC). Details are as follows:



PARKING ATTENDANTS

13 Parking Attendant required from the 4th September - 8th September 2017 (inclusive)

Hours: 7am - 7pm

£9.00 per hour

Must be reliable and a proven strong communicator



LABOURERS

10 Labourers required for Friday 8th September 2017

Hours: 2pm - 10pm

Required for dismantling stands, loading the equipment back into transport / warehouse

£9.00 per hour

Must be physically fit and a proven strong communicator



A great opportunity to earn some extra cash for the October holidays.










