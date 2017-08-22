Part Time Cleaner

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler are currently recruiting a Part time Site Cleaner for Keith, Moray, AB55 5FH.

12 hours a week, 4 hours a day, 3 days a week. Hours of work are flexible, maybe 6pm - 10pm or 8am - 12pm. 2 - 3 months contract.

Start date ASAP

Responsibilities

* Reporting to Site Manager for your assigned areas of responsibility you are required to :-* To provide a high standard of hygiene and cleanliness throughout office.* Develop routines to ensure Offices and Mess facilities of are maintained to high standard of cleanliness. The location of the cleaning areas may change from time to time to meet the needs of the establishment.* Empty and wash out bins in all rooms, taking waste to designated collection points* Tidy and dust Offices* Vacuum carpets* Clean toilets and changing rooms including all urinals, showers and hand basins* Wash floors in all Kitchens, toilets, changing rooms and washrooms* Wipe around surface in kitchen* Wash clean and tidy away all kitchen ware* Damp dust where appropriate* Replenish consumable items (soap, toilet rolls, paper towels)* Periodic internal wall and window cleaning to a height no greater than body height plus an arm's extension from floor level* Keep a check on cleaning materials and re-order via the Manager* Lock building securely on an evening

