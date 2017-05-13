Part-Time Legal/Contracts Advisor

Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
£14 to £16 Per hour
Contract
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
561842
Friday, May 12, 2017 - 6:47am
About the Role:

We are seeking a Part-Time Contracts Advisor for our client based in the Aberdeen Westend

Key points:

2.5 days per week
Rate c£16 ph + holiday pay
Previous commercial/contracts experience.
Relevant qualification in Law or

You will be responsible for the administration, drafting and negotiation of research and commercial contracts with a particular emphasis on intellectual property.
You will ideally have a Law Degree and an understanding of intellectual property.
Support the Commercial Team by carrying out duties of a quasi legal nature.
Liaise with the legal advisor on contractual issues relating to a wide range of research and commercial contracts.
Take a proactive role in negotiation as part of a team.
Responsible for the administration, drafting and negotiation of contracts.
Provide guidance on contractual, intellectual property and ethical considerations relating to the department's projects.

Qualifications & Experience

Legal Degree
Understanding of IP issues
Proven negotiation skills

Preferred

Other additional legal or paralegal qualification
Knowledge of Lambert of similar style contracts