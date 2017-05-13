Part-Time Legal/Contracts Advisor

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £14 to £16 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 561842 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking a Part-Time Contracts Advisor for our client based in the Aberdeen Westend



Key points:



2.5 days per week

Rate c£16 ph + holiday pay

Previous commercial/contracts experience.

Relevant qualification in Law or



You will be responsible for the administration, drafting and negotiation of research and commercial contracts with a particular emphasis on intellectual property.

You will ideally have a Law Degree and an understanding of intellectual property.

Support the Commercial Team by carrying out duties of a quasi legal nature.

Liaise with the legal advisor on contractual issues relating to a wide range of research and commercial contracts.

Take a proactive role in negotiation as part of a team.

Responsible for the administration, drafting and negotiation of contracts.

Provide guidance on contractual, intellectual property and ethical considerations relating to the department's projects.



Qualifications & Experience



Legal Degree

Understanding of IP issues

Proven negotiation skills



Preferred



Other additional legal or paralegal qualification

Knowledge of Lambert of similar style contracts





