Part-Time Receptionist AFTERNOONS

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£8 to £9 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
614471
Posted on
Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 6:20am
About the Role:Afternoons Receptionist required starting Fri 25th August through to Friday 1st September 2017. Based in Pitmedden Industrial Estate Dyce. Full-Time Hours for first 4 days then last 2 days (31st and 1st are AFTERNOONS ONLY 1pm - 5pm
18th September onward - ongoing Afternoons Only
Answer all telephone calls and distribute to appropriate departments in a professional manner.
Deal with all reception duties.
Provide administration support to Corporate/Accounts as required.
Main Responsibilities:
Answer all telephone calls and distribute them to the appropriate staff. All calls to be answered in a professional and knowledgeable manner.
Keep a record of all incoming calls.
Attend to visitors in a professional and knowledgeable manner. Issue visitors with passes. Ensure visitors read the Health and Safety Policy.
Open mail and distribute to relevant staff.
Keep a check on stationary supplies and order accordingly, ensuring best price
Keep a record of all travel and associated costs by person update spreadsheet
Ensure mail is franked and ready to go by 1600 each day
Type various correspondences for Corporate / Accounts.
Attach distribution list to magazines and circulate. File on return.
Envelope cheques / statements and frank ready for posting.
Check petrol receipts, file and match to statement.
Assist credit control in the preparation of faxes / statements.
Prepare paperwork and register on-line for courier collections
Assist Human Resource Manager maintain accurate records from Egress
Provide monthly reports on hours worked for QHSE and Human Resources
Provide a pro-active attitude towards QHSE
Any additional admin as required
