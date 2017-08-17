Part-Time Receptionist AFTERNOONS

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £8 to £9 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Administration Jobs Job ID 614471 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Afternoons Receptionist required starting Fri 25th August through to Friday 1st September 2017. Based in Pitmedden Industrial Estate Dyce. Full-Time Hours for first 4 days then last 2 days (31st and 1st are AFTERNOONS ONLY 1pm - 5pm



18th September onward - ongoing Afternoons Only







Answer all telephone calls and distribute to appropriate departments in a professional manner.

Deal with all reception duties.

Provide administration support to Corporate/Accounts as required.



Main Responsibilities:





Answer all telephone calls and distribute them to the appropriate staff. All calls to be answered in a professional and knowledgeable manner.

Keep a record of all incoming calls.

Attend to visitors in a professional and knowledgeable manner. Issue visitors with passes. Ensure visitors read the Health and Safety Policy.

Open mail and distribute to relevant staff.

Keep a check on stationary supplies and order accordingly, ensuring best price

Keep a record of all travel and associated costs by person update spreadsheet

Ensure mail is franked and ready to go by 1600 each day

Type various correspondences for Corporate / Accounts.

Attach distribution list to magazines and circulate. File on return.

Envelope cheques / statements and frank ready for posting.

Check petrol receipts, file and match to statement.

Assist credit control in the preparation of faxes / statements.

Prepare paperwork and register on-line for courier collections

Assist Human Resource Manager maintain accurate records from Egress

Provide monthly reports on hours worked for QHSE and Human Resources

Provide a pro-active attitude towards QHSE

Any additional admin as required
















































































































































































































