Parts Coordination Fixture (PCF) Project Engineer

About the Role:

The Company:

Our Client is a world leading Automotive OEM which is responsible for some of the most iconic 4x4's & Sports Cars produced. Due to the huge demand for current models and substantial investment in future projects there is a requirement for more resources across the business in engineering & manufacturing on a contract basis.



The Role:

The Dimensional Control and Build Integrity (DCBI) Department's key function is to implement strategies to measure, analyse, mature and control the dimensional aspects of the clients products. The Dimensional Control Media Department is responsible for leading the procurement of the gauges that support the quality maturation of both new and updates to vehicle programmes. The set of gauges can include CMM Fixtures, Ring Gauges, Aperture Gauges, Part Co-ordination Fixtures and E Cubes. This role is specifically for a Parts Co-Ordination Fixture (PCF) Project Engineer.



3 KEY SKILLS REQUIRED

1. Dimensional Experience ( either Supplier or User )

2. Fixture Design

3. Project Management



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Experience of Procuring or using Dimension Checking Media ( Preferably Parts Co Ordination Experience ) Experience of Tooling Fixture Design Experience of BIW Tooling Methodologies Degree or equivalent relevant Experience



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Experience of Procuring or Using a Parts Co Ordination Fixture Body In White Metrology experience Team Centre experience Catia or similar experience



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.