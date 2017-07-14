About the Role:

Payroll Liaison Manager

Our client is a global energy services company specialising in products and services for the pipeline and pipe services, and petrochemical and industrial segments of the oil and gas industry and other industrial markets.

They are currently recruiting for the position of Payroll Liaison Manager.

Main responsibilities:

* Responsible for processing and providing support to department activities with specific responsibility for ensuring the accuracy of preliminary and final payroll reports, time sheets, spreadsheets, and funds distribution* Responding to inquiries and/or requests for data and/or reports; providing timely and accurate payroll production.* Responsible for the processing of payrolls for all UK locations.* Responsible for the calculation of employee taxation, both domestic and foreign, as well as the filing of the taxes for all UK employees in accordance with statutory requirements for employee and work locations.* Responsible for ensuring foreign wages and taxes calculated in both foreign currency and payroll currency where applicable.* Responsible for the payroll labor distribution function which includes costing, fringe mark up, fringe allocation, inter-company sales mark up, and posting of all related journal entries.

Knowledge and skills:

* CIPP Member* Sound knowledge of UK Employment Law* Strong organization and analytical skills* Excel - Intermediate to Advanced* Sage - Intermediate* Knowledge of International payroll related taxation

This is a permanent position however could also be offered on a temporary basis, depending on Candidate's preferences.

