About the Role:

The Role:

FIRCROFT -Riyadh is looking for a Payroll SME with the below criteria:-



The Payroll SME role is to provide payroll consultation from all aspects such as policies, processes, and procedures in relation to Saudi Arabia Payroll in order to implement a full-fledged Payroll System. The candidate must have prior experience in previous payroll systems where s/he can guide us on payroll best practices. Specific responsibilities include:



* Leverage deep understanding of current payroll concepts/regulations to act as a partner in ensuring accurate payroll processing in the product.

* Assist in reviewing and creating Payroll policies, processes and procedures in relation to Saudi Arabia Payroll.

* Analyze and form a thorough understanding of current market's needs and provide advice on best practices

* Perform research, analyze, and document Saudi Arabia Payroll regulations and legislations and make recommendations for new processes, procedures and policies to ensure compliance with payroll best practices

* Research, analyze, and document Saudi Arabia Payroll regulatory/legislative changes to ensure that the product is up-to-date.

* Leverage strong and deep knowledge of the workflows in a similar Payroll System.

* Serve as the main point of contact for payroll questions.



Job Requirements



* Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Finance or equivalent.

* Master's Degree preferred.

* Over 5-year experience in Saudi Arabia payroll

* Strong understanding of payroll technology and payroll processes.

* Basic Payroll accounting knowledge

* Must have strong understanding of Saudi Arabia payroll and benefits.

* English: Fluent



Competencies (Knowledge, Skills & Abilities):



* Ability to communicate effectively to all levels of internal and external contacts verbally and in writing

* Ability to use critical thinking, complex problem solving skills and independent judgment.

* Demonstrated ability to take ownership and accountability.

* Strong organization skills and attention to detail

* Excellent collaboration, organizational, time management, customer service and the ability to work accurately and meet deadlines with frequent interruptions

* Consultative Skills

* Strong Research and Organizational Skills



If you are interested, please email updated word format CV:



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.