Payroll Specialist

About the Role:

Prepare and process multi-state, FEIN, jurisdictional payrolls, including garnishments, benefits and taxes to employees consistent with federal and state wage and hour laws. Ensure accurate record keeping and payroll processing.

Prepare relevant management reports, including weekly, monthly, quarterly and year-end reports (gross payroll, hours worked, vacation accrual, tax deductions, benefit deductions, etc.)

Preparing and Processing retiree payroll

Routinely review, analyze, and audit current payroll, benefits and tax procedures.

Load and input time management files into ADP EV5 from multiple systems (E-Time, Workforce, Excel)

Process manual check requests.

Manage workflow to ensure all payroll transactions are processed accurately and timely

Reconcile payroll prior to transmission and validate confirmed reports

Develop ad hoc financial and operational reporting as needed

Process and reconcile relocation expenses

Load exception import files received from HR and plants

Research and email appropriate groups regarding file input issues

Respond to HR Service Center employee payroll inquiries and issues

Audit W-4s, payroll balances, YTD earnings, and other reports as required.

Processing all Year End payroll activities ( W2’s and W2C’s)

Associate Degree in Business Administration/Finance required, Accounting Degree preferred or work relevant work experience.

Strong national-level, multiple FEIN experience (minimum 5-7 years).

Experience with high volume payroll processing (1000+ employees).

Extensive systems knowledge and experience with ADP, WD, and SAP HR/payroll systems. ADP EV5 proficiency is a must.

Direct experience with SAP, year-end closing, GL posting/reporting/reconciliation.

Candidate must be self-motivated and possess strong interpersonal, communication and writing skills with the ability to collaborate and function well in a team environment.

Excellent skills using Microsoft Office, and Internet Explorer.

Excellent problem solving & judgment skills and high level of attention to detail and accuracy.

Experience in a multi-state union and non-union year-end/federal/state/local tax environment.

Proven ability to structure and conduct qualitative and quantitative research and analysis.

Clear understanding and adherence to: ethical principles; company values, principles and culture; code of conduct; and other policies.

Proven ability to handle confidential and sensitive data appropriately

Clear system conversion experience

High energy, results-oriented, self-starter with excellent time and project management skills

The Payroll Specialist is a process driven, strategic human resource business partner responsible for the preparation and processing of weekly, biweekly, semi-monthly or semimonthly payrolls comprised of multi-state, multi-jurisdiction employees; collaboration with human resource managers, and the maintenance of relevant employee data.The Payroll Specialist completes day-to-day payroll operations and collaborates with third-party vendors to insure superior payroll execution, smooth end of year employee tax records transactions, and complies with strong financial controls while adhering to all applicable policies and laws.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.