Payroll Subject Matter Expert

The Payroll SME role is to provide payroll consultation from all aspects such as policies, processes, and procedures in relation to Saudi Arabia Payroll in order to implement a full-fledged Payroll System.
The candidate must have prior experience in previous payroll systems where s/he can guide us on payroll best practices.
Specific responsibilities include: ?
Leverage deep understanding of current payroll concepts/regulations to act as a partner in ensuring accurate payroll processing in the product. ? Assist in reviewing and creating Payroll policies, processes and procedures in relation to Saudi Arabia Payroll. ?
Analyze and form a thorough understanding of current market's needs and provide advice on best practices ?
Perform research, analyze, and document Saudi Arabia Payroll regulations and legislations and make recommendations for new processes, procedures and policies to ensure compliance with payroll best practices ?
Research, analyze, and document Saudi Arabia Payroll regulatory/legislative changes to ensure that the product is up-to-date.
Leverage strong and deep knowledge of the workflows in a similar Payroll System. ?
Serve as the main point of contact for payroll questions.
Job Requirements ?
Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Finance or equivalent. ?
Master's Degree preferred. ?
Over 5-year experience in Payroll System ?
Strong understanding of payroll technology and payroll processes. ?
Basic Payroll accounting knowledge ?
English: Fluent Competencies
(Knowledge, Skills & Abilities):
? Ability to communicate effectively to all levels of internal and external contacts verbally and in writing
? Ability to use critical thinking, complex problem solving skills and independent judgment.
? Demonstrated ability to take ownership and accountability.
? Strong organization skills and attention to detail
? Excellent collaboration, organizational, time management, customer service and the ability to work accurately and meet deadlines with frequent interruptions
? Consultative Skills ?
Strong Research and Organizational Skills
About Fircroft:
