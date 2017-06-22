Payroll Subject Matter Expert

About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft- Riyadh is looking for Payroll SME with the below criteria:-



Job Description

The Payroll SME role is to provide payroll consultation from all aspects such as policies, processes, and procedures in relation to Saudi Arabia Payroll in order to implement a full-fledged Payroll System.

The candidate must have prior experience in previous payroll systems where s/he can guide us on payroll best practices.

Specific responsibilities include: ?

Leverage deep understanding of current payroll concepts/regulations to act as a partner in ensuring accurate payroll processing in the product. ? Assist in reviewing and creating Payroll policies, processes and procedures in relation to Saudi Arabia Payroll. ?

Analyze and form a thorough understanding of current market's needs and provide advice on best practices ?

Perform research, analyze, and document Saudi Arabia Payroll regulations and legislations and make recommendations for new processes, procedures and policies to ensure compliance with payroll best practices ?

Research, analyze, and document Saudi Arabia Payroll regulatory/legislative changes to ensure that the product is up-to-date.

Leverage strong and deep knowledge of the workflows in a similar Payroll System. ?

Serve as the main point of contact for payroll questions.



Job Requirements ?

Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Finance or equivalent. ?

Master's Degree preferred. ?

Over 5-year experience in Payroll System ?

Strong understanding of payroll technology and payroll processes. ?

Basic Payroll accounting knowledge ?

English: Fluent Competencies



(Knowledge, Skills & Abilities):

? Ability to communicate effectively to all levels of internal and external contacts verbally and in writing

? Ability to use critical thinking, complex problem solving skills and independent judgment.

? Demonstrated ability to take ownership and accountability.

? Strong organization skills and attention to detail

? Excellent collaboration, organizational, time management, customer service and the ability to work accurately and meet deadlines with frequent interruptions

? Consultative Skills ?

Strong Research and Organizational Skills



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.