Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £14 to £15 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Payroll Supervisor for an immediate long term contract up to 9 months



Candidates must have experience of running a large payroll and be capable of:



Inputs/checks amendments and other documents for computer processing. Checks and reconciles payroll prior to payment.



Calculates/Checks and processes any manual payments which may be necessary from time to time.



Prepares HMRC, STSS & NESPF pension returns and any associated correspondence as appropriate.



Compiles and maintains appropriate records and reports in accordance with Data Protection and other relevant legislation.



Maintains absence records from attendance returns/timesheets and reports any irregularities for further action.



Process general ledger postings for each pay period.



Prepares statistical and ad hoc reports using payroll reporting tool.



Deals with written correspondence/telephone and counter queries.



Maintains current knowledge of managed payroll software, processes and procedures, relevant HMRC and pension legislation.



Work with Human Resources to ensure consistency of data between PSE and Envoy systems.



Develop Payroll reporting through BI Query and Excel.



Devise and maintain staff forecasting reports to aid budget holders with Financial planning.



Any other appropriate duties which may be delegated from time to time.



