PDMS Piping Designer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Salary 
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Job ID 
595914
Posted on 
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 9:54am
About the Role:

PDMS Piping Designer - (Netherlands):
Are you an experienced PDMS Piping Designer who is looking for a new contract opportunity?

Leap29 are seeking an enthusiastic PDMS piping designer with a minimum of 15 years experience to begin an urgent project. The ideal candidate will be able to work independently.

Our client is a rapidly growing Engineering business within the oil & gas sector that operates across the Netherlands on petrochemical and chemical projects.

Our client requires the ideal candidate to start immediately and rates are dependent upon experience.

As a PDMS Piping Designer you would be responsible for the following:
• Responsibility for the project- related piping planning
• Direct contact with clients
• Attending regular team meetings
• Piping studies and 3D modeling
• MTO's, pipe support & isometrics
• Drawing up specifications and data sheets focusses

If oyu feel you are suitable please feel free to apply