PDMS Piping Designer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Job Type Contract

About the Role: PDMS Piping Designer - (Netherlands):

Are you an experienced PDMS Piping Designer who is looking for a new contract opportunity?



Leap29 are seeking an enthusiastic PDMS piping designer with a minimum of 15 years experience to begin an urgent project. The ideal candidate will be able to work independently.



Our client is a rapidly growing Engineering business within the oil & gas sector that operates across the Netherlands on petrochemical and chemical projects.



Our client requires the ideal candidate to start immediately and rates are dependent upon experience.



As a PDMS Piping Designer you would be responsible for the following:

• Responsibility for the project- related piping planning

• Direct contact with clients

• Attending regular team meetings

• Piping studies and 3D modeling

• MTO's, pipe support & isometrics

• Drawing up specifications and data sheets focusses






