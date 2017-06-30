PDMS Piping Designer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company
Leap29
Location
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Salary
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
595914
Posted on
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 9:54am
About the Role:PDMS Piping Designer - (Netherlands):
Are you an experienced PDMS Piping Designer who is looking for a new contract opportunity?
Leap29 are seeking an enthusiastic PDMS piping designer with a minimum of 15 years experience to begin an urgent project. The ideal candidate will be able to work independently.
Our client is a rapidly growing Engineering business within the oil & gas sector that operates across the Netherlands on petrochemical and chemical projects.
Our client requires the ideal candidate to start immediately and rates are dependent upon experience.
As a PDMS Piping Designer you would be responsible for the following:
• Responsibility for the project- related piping planning
• Direct contact with clients
• Attending regular team meetings
• Piping studies and 3D modeling
• MTO's, pipe support & isometrics
• Drawing up specifications and data sheets focusses
If oyu feel you are suitable please feel free to apply
