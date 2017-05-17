PDS Piping Designer

About the Role:

We are currently recruiting on behalf of our international client to supporting them in adding a Piping Designer to their team in Allentown, PA.



All applicants must have

* Previous experience in a similar role

* Eligibility to live and work in the USA

* Proficiency Smart Plant 3D is required (5+ years S3D design experience)

* Proficiency in Smart Sketch is required

* Proficiency in Microstation is desirable

* Proficiency is PDS and Support Modeler is desirable



There is an attractive package on offer for the successful applicant including competitive hourly rate, medical, dental, vision insurance and 401k.



If you would be interested in exploring this opportunity further, please contact callum.donaldson@orioneng.com or call 713 783 3449

