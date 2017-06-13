Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£1700 to £1800 Per week
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
586777
Posted on
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 4:43am
About the Role:NES Global Talent is currently looking for a Performance Specialist for a six month contract in Aberdeen. This role will be based onshore, working for a global operator and you will be responsible in delivering the core accountabilities related to PSCM Functional Performance Management and Risk & Assurance for the region.
Responsibilities:
- Ensuring timely & effective functional planning;
- Developing a robust functional performance framework, including measuring and reporting of financial and non-financial data
- Leading the compliance and risk management agenda;
- Providing key insights & recommendations for early interventions to PSCM & FPM Leadership
- Significant knowledge of finance, accounting and procurement processes.
- Can demonstrate effective team working and the ability to work effectively in a rapidly changing environment
- Have strong organisational and time management skills, along with excellent analytical, problem solving and interpersonal communication skills.
- Expert in MS Excel
- Experience with SAP and Backbone desired
- Education Accounting degree and / or a professional qualification in a relevant technical, scientific or business field
