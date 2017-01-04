Company Spencer Ogden Location Thailand,Far East Salary $4000 to $8000 Per year Job Type Contract Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 513233 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My client is a major conglomerate and is currently looking for an experienced Permit To Work Officer to be involved in a Power Project in Thailand.



Responsibilities include:



- Implementation of the permit to work system at work locations and ensuring compliance

- Providing a quality check on the completion of permits and certificates and ensuring all the necessary signatures have been obtained

- Coaching and mentoring of staff when necessary

- Ensuring that PTW updates/changes are effectively communicated to all relevant personnel



Desired requirement:



- Minimum 5 years of construction experience

- Must possess a health & safety qualification

- International exposure preferred

- Ability to work independently



