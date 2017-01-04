Permit To Work Officer

Company 
Spencer Ogden
Location 
Thailand,Far East
Salary 
$4000 to $8000 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID 
513233
Posted on 
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 5:18am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My client is a major conglomerate and is currently looking for an experienced Permit To Work Officer to be involved in a Power Project in Thailand.

Responsibilities include:

- Implementation of the permit to work system at work locations and ensuring compliance
- Providing a quality check on the completion of permits and certificates and ensuring all the necessary signatures have been obtained
- Coaching and mentoring of staff when necessary
- Ensuring that PTW updates/changes are effectively communicated to all relevant personnel

Desired requirement:

- Minimum 5 years of construction experience
- Must possess a health & safety qualification
- International exposure preferred
- Ability to work independently

