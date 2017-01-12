Petrochemical/Specialty Chemical Sales Manager

Company Spencer Ogden Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Sales and Marketing Jobs Job ID 515497 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: 5+ years experience distributing chemicals . Chemical Engineers looking for a techno commercial position and who would like to grow with the company.Persons with a strong chemical sales background, and with a MBA degree will have a preference.This job will be based across multiple locations in Saudi Arabia and requires person to travel extensively across the Middle East.The company offers a good salary and incentive package and will hire very quickly.







Desired Skills & Experience



Chemical Engineer with a MBA degree, with 5+ years experience in the chemical marketing field also having knowledge about specialty chemicals and Petrochemicals.



Candidates should be based in Saudi Arabia currently or the United Arab Emirates.



