Petroleum Engineer

This role is available in our Southern North Sea gas business. The Geosciences department is a key department within the company as it maintains successful exploration of wells and operations.

This position requires an individual able to thrive in an environment with substantial individual autonomy and can show strong ability to develop their own pathway to in-depth technical analysis of the various assets within the SNS portfolio.



The successful candidate will have considerable freedom to act, with the opportunity to review, evaluate and propose action on various scales from well, field to system wide flow optimisations.

The position will be based in Norwich, but will entail some UK based travel to engage with our gas terminals and offshore locations.



Key responsibilities include:

? Liaising with geoscientists, other production and reservoir engineers and commercial managers to assess subsurface resource potential and predict production enhancement returns

? Managing problems of fluid behaviour and production chemistry

? Experience using petroleum production system modelling tools (IPM suite - mBal, Prosper, GAP) to model well inflow and outflow performance

? Designing and/or monitoring of wells, network and surface facilities. Carrying out production optimisation and debottlenecking

? Evaluating and recommending flow rate enhancement options by employing enhanced gas recovery techniques

? Designing well interventions, workovers and execution, well/reservoir interface (including sand management) and well integrity management (including specification of the operating envelope of the well)

? Interpretation and analysis of well intervention surveillance data (from static gradient and echometer) surveys for diagnostic purposes and subsurface tracking (P/Z plots, models) updates

? Carrying out field reviews and propose improvements to maximise production

? Conducting petroleum engineering activity as at what and when the business requires

? Writing, reviewing and ensuring well operational guidelines are adhered to all aimed at delivering well control in a safe manner whilst optimising production in the process



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Postgraduate degree in an engineering or mathematical discipline



About Fircroft:

