Company Spencer Ogden Location Houston

About the Role:

Currently needing a Phased Array Level II Rope Access Level I/II Inspector







Must have the following

1-2 years Experience MIN.

Rope Access level I Certification

Phases Array Level II Certification

HUET/BOSIET

Rig Pass/Safegulf

US Passport

State ID



