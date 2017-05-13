Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Houston
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
Job ID
561854
Posted on
Friday, May 12, 2017 - 4:07pm
About the Role:
Currently needing a Phased Array Level II Rope Access Level I/II Inspector
Must have the following
1-2 years Experience MIN.
Rope Access level I Certification
Phases Array Level II Certification
HUET/BOSIET
Rig Pass/Safegulf
US Passport
State ID
For more information about this role please contact our Houston office
Apply