Phased Array Level II Rope Access Level I/II Inspector

Spencer Ogden
Houston
£0 to £0 Per year
Temporary
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
561854
Friday, May 12, 2017 - 4:07pm
About the Role:


Currently needing a Phased Array Level II Rope Access Level I/II Inspector



Must have the following
1-2 years Experience MIN.
Rope Access level I Certification
Phases Array Level II Certification
HUET/BOSIET
Rig Pass/Safegulf
US Passport
State ID

For more information about this role please contact our Houston office