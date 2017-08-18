Pipefitter

About the Role:

The Role:

Carry out mechanical installation work without immediate supervision

Set out jobs from drawings and specifications and requisition the necessary installation materials in

a timely manner to process work according to the programme.

Requisition the necessary installation materials in a timely manner in order to progress work

Accept responsibility for the proper completion of jobs

Supervise other mechanical workers where necessary and advise on the correct working methods

Assist the foremen by aiding the fitters and trainee fitters in their development and efficiency

Record installations "as built" on the contract drawings.

Be aware of the company Health & Safety regulations for working on sites

Keep senior management informed of the levels of Health & Safety which may affect Sheers

personnel both on and off site

Check material deliveries for installation and complete paperwork fully

Ensure all material ordered are used on site or returned to stores at Unit G8

Undertake training as compliant with the Company training matrix

Any other reasonable unreferenced duties that may arise which are in line with the level of skill

requirement.

Comply with management procedures as and when issued



The Company:

Our client is a engineering company based in Darlington in the UK, who have been delivering engineered products and associated services to customers across the UK for over 25 years.

They are a process engineering, design, fabrication and construction company who have the capability to deliver project management, design, manufacturing, installation, maintenance, testing and commissioning services to water utilities and industrial clients.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Must have at least 2 years experience working as a fitter and have demonstrated competence in

their installation work

Knowledge of the tools, equipment, and materials common to the mechanical trade.

Skill in the installation, repair and maintenance of all types of mechanical system equipment and

components.

Skill in both verbal and written communication.

Ability to interpret work from instructions, sketches and CAD drawings



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.