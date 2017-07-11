About the Role:
Job title: Pipefitter
Ref No: 2017-7451
Location: Offshore - Marathon Braes
Duration: 1/2 Months (2/2 rotation)
Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.
Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.
Purpose / Role
To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent piping construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.
To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment
Key aims and objectives
To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications
Prime responsibilities and duties
Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the piping / assembly workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.
Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches
Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) and undertake Risk Assessments in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner
Qualifications/Training Essential:
4 Year Appreticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent
City and Guilds (C&G) in Plumbing, Pipework Erection, Pipework Fabrication and / or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.
BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical (offshore only)
Safety passport if applicable on site (onshore only)
MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10
Desirable:
Slinging & Lifting
Manual Handling
I.S.S.O.W
Experience Essential:
Demonstrable experience post mechanical apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.
Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills
Ability to communicate effectively with team members
Demonstrate commitment to working safely at all times
Ability to work with other team members/disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment
Confident and with an ability to work unsupervised and work on own initiative