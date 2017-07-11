About the Role:

Job title: Pipefitter

Ref No: 2017-7451

Location: Offshore - Marathon Braes

Duration: 1/2 Months (2/2 rotation)

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Purpose / Role

To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent piping construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.



To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment



Key aims and objectives

To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications



Prime responsibilities and duties

Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the piping / assembly workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.

Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches

Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) and undertake Risk Assessments in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner

Qualifications/Training Essential:

4 Year Appreticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent

City and Guilds (C&G) in Plumbing, Pipework Erection, Pipework Fabrication and / or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.

BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical (offshore only)

Safety passport if applicable on site (onshore only)

MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10

Desirable:

Slinging & Lifting

Manual Handling

I.S.S.O.W

Experience Essential:

Demonstrable experience post mechanical apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.



Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

Ability to communicate effectively with team members

Demonstrate commitment to working safely at all times

Ability to work with other team members/disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment

Confident and with an ability to work unsupervised and work on own initiative